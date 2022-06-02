Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation to plant 15,000 trees in Vellalore dumpyard

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) in collaboration with an NGO will plant around 15,000 tree saplings on two acres of land at the Vellalore dumpyard and turn it into a bio-diversity park.

The works to clear about 9.5 lakh cubic metre of legacy wastes that was spread across over 60 acres of land through the bio-mining process was kick-started in May 2020 under the Smart Cities Mission scheme, based on National Green Tribunal's (NGT) guidelines.

The project will cost around Rs 60.11 crores.

As per the sources, around 300 to 400 tonnes of garbage collected from the 100 wards of the CCMC on a daily basis are dumped in 128 of the 650-acre Vellalore dump yard over the past 10 years. Currently, the civic body had managed to retrieve around 20 acres of the land by processing around 4 lakh cubic metres of garbage through bio-mining.

The CCMC joining has now joined hands with Communitree, a Chennai based Environmental NGO, to plant around 15,000 tree saplings on about 2 acres of land in that. The initiative will be carried out on World Environment Day and will eventually turn the land into a bio-diversity park, Sources said.