STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation to plant 15,000 trees in Vellalore dumpyard

As per the sources, around  300 to 400 tonnes of garbage collected from the 100 wards of the CCMC on a daily basis are dumped  in 128 of the 650-acre Vellalore dump yard over the past 10 years.

Published: 02nd June 2022 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (Photo| Special Arrangement)

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) in collaboration with an NGO will plant around 15,000 tree saplings on two acres of land at the Vellalore dumpyard and turn it into a bio-diversity park.

The works to clear about 9.5 lakh cubic metre of legacy wastes that was spread across over 60 acres of land through the bio-mining process was kick-started in May 2020 under the Smart Cities Mission scheme, based on National Green Tribunal's (NGT) guidelines.

The project will cost around Rs 60.11 crores.  

As per the sources, around  300 to 400 tonnes of garbage collected from the 100 wards of the CCMC on a daily basis are dumped  in 128 of the 650-acre Vellalore dump yard over the past 10 years. Currently, the civic body had managed to retrieve around 20 acres of the land by processing around 4 lakh cubic metres of garbage through bio-mining.

The CCMC joining has now joined hands with Communitree, a Chennai based Environmental NGO, to plant around 15,000 tree saplings on about 2 acres of land in that. The initiative will be carried out on World Environment Day and will eventually turn the land into a bio-diversity park, Sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vellalore dumpyard Bio diversity park Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation NGT
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp