Doctor booked for misbehaving with private hospital nurse in Tamil Nadu's Kovilpatti

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 50-year-old doctor was booked on Tuesday for allegedly misbehaving with a nurse working in a private hospital in Kovilpatti. Sources said that the 24-year-old nurse was recently terminated from the hospital stating her allegations to be false and following this, the nurse attempted to commit suicide at her house on Tuesday.

According to the nurse, a mother of two children, she joined the private hospital recently. During this time, the suspect Dr Murali misbehaved with her and when she took the matter to the higher officials, they accused her of providing false allegations against a reputed physician.

Sources said the nurse was admitted to the Kovilpatti government hospital. The relatives alleged the doctors of the government hospital were reluctant to admit her as the suspect's wife is working at the hospital. Meanwhile, the Kovilpatti police also refused to receive the complaint, they alleged.

However, the relatives took the issue to SP L Balaji Saravanan to register a First Information Report. Based on the instructions of the SP, Kovilpatti East police registered a case against Dr Murali on Tuesday night.