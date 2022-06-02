STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kutladampatti Falls in Madurai district goes off tour map as path damaged

Sources said that in 2017, the forest department allotted funds to make special arrangements, by which the path was laid. Restrooms, platforms and safety grills were also set up.

Kutladampatti Falls

Kutladampatti Falls (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Once a major tourist attraction for the locals, the Kutladampatti Falls is currently crying for attention from the government. The pathway towards the falls is damaged by rock slides and the seasonal falls is closed for the visitors.

The Kutladampatti falls, locally known as the 'Madurai Kutralam', witnesses a torrent of visitors traversing the elevated hill ranges of the Vadipatti area. People have to make a short trek through the forest to reach the falls to witness the convergence of water from smaller streams flowing from the hills during the monsoon.

"Considering threats to safety, entry to the falls was restricted last year by the forest department. It has been our easy and affordable weekend destination within the district, but it has been kept closed for several months owing to the rock slides. We hope the falls reopen soon," said Anbarasan, a local resident.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, District Officer of Madurai Dr D Gurusamy said, "A special proposal to repair and develop the area is planned, in which we will be fixing the damaged bathing platforms and the pathways that lead to the falls. Other essential amenities will be repaired and improved. These works will start soon once the funds are allotted for the proposal." 

