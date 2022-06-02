STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

New Vellore airport grounded as acquisition of 10-acre land hits roadblock

According to the official, only the acquisition process is pending and infrastructure work such as the runway, taxiway, apron facility, and Air Traffic Control tower has been completed.

Published: 02nd June 2022 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

Vellore Collector P Kumaravel Pandian inspects works of the new airport

Vellore Collector P Kumaravel Pandian inspects works of the new airport. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: While 80 per cent of work for the new airport at Abdullapuram along the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway is complete, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) still needs 10.72 acres of private land for the project.

An AAI official on Wednesday told The New Indian Express, "We have made a request to the district administration to acquire that land, which is mandatory for getting license to fly." The land is required at the end of the runway to prevent overshoot and/or undershoot of aircraft, which affects safety of passengers, the official added.

According to the official, only the acquisition process is pending and infrastructure work such as the runway, taxiway, apron facility, and Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower has been completed. Once the acquisition is successful, the project is expected to be finished seven months from now, the official said.

Collector P Kumaravel Pandian, who inspected the airport on Wednesday, told reporters, "As per the AAI's request, we are going to recommend the acquisition of the 10.72 acres at a meeting convened by the Secretary of the Industries Department on June 6." And, he stated, alternative land will be provided to the owners of the 10.72 acres soon.

Apart from this tract of land, the district administration had already acquired 97 acres for the airport. "We directed the AAI to construct a compound wall around the entire stretch of land acquired for the facility," the Collector said.

A graveyard inside the facility was removed and an alternative area was allotted outside the facility, for which roads were now being laid, Pandian added.

Meanwhile, as per the AAI's request, electric poles obstructing the facility were removed and works were underway to set them up elsewhere. And, we have told authorities to complete these works before the end of August, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAI Vellore airport Vellore airport land Vellore airport progress
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp