Three more Sri Lankan Tamils seek refuge in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: With Sri Lanka witnessing its highest inflation on record for the eighth consecutive month in May, three more Sri Lankan Tamils reached Rameswaram’s shores on Tuesday at midnight seeking refuge in India. Marine police detained them at Dhanushkodi and shifted them to the Mandapam refugee camp after conducting inquiries.

The total number of people who have fled the island nation for Tamil Nadu in the last two months has now reached 83. The first batch arrived at Rameswaram on March 22. On Wednesday, Anistan (31) of Pechalai area, and Jasintha Mary (51) along with her son Praveen Sanjai (10) of Colombo region reached Dhanushkodi.

Sources said each of them had paid some Lankan fishermen nearly 1 lakh Sri Lankan rupees for the journey. The fishermen dropped them at an isolated place in Dhanushkodi around 11 pm on Tuesday.

They were detained by the Marine police from near the Kothandaramar temple on Wednesday morning. "Even with the new government taking charge, the inflation in our country is on the rise. Many more Lankan Tamils are awaiting a chance to come here seeking refuge," Anistan added.