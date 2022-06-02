STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Three more Sri Lankan Tamils seek refuge in Tamil Nadu

Marine police detained them at Dhanushkodi and shifted them to the Mandapam refugee camp after conducting inquiries.

Published: 02nd June 2022 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

Fishing boats damaged by heavy rain and wind at Mandapam in Rameswaram.

Fishing boats damaged by heavy rain and wind at Mandapam in Rameswaram. (Photo | Ponmalar, EPS)

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: With Sri Lanka witnessing its highest inflation on record for the eighth consecutive month in May, three more Sri Lankan Tamils reached Rameswaram’s shores on Tuesday at midnight seeking refuge in India. Marine police detained them at Dhanushkodi and shifted them to the Mandapam refugee camp after conducting inquiries.

The total number of people who have fled the island nation for Tamil Nadu in the last two months has now reached 83. The first batch arrived at Rameswaram on March 22. On Wednesday, Anistan (31) of Pechalai area, and Jasintha Mary (51) along with her son Praveen Sanjai (10) of Colombo region reached Dhanushkodi.

Sources said each of them had paid some Lankan fishermen nearly 1 lakh Sri Lankan rupees for the journey. The fishermen dropped them at an isolated place in Dhanushkodi around 11 pm on Tuesday.

They were detained by the Marine police from near the Kothandaramar temple on Wednesday morning. "Even with the new government taking charge, the inflation in our country is on the rise. Many more Lankan Tamils are awaiting a chance to come here seeking refuge," Anistan added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lankan tamils Tamil Nadu refugees
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp