Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation to turn scrap into sculptures

Published: 03rd June 2022 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 02:33 AM   |  A+A-

Scrap, waste, garbage

Representational image (Photo| EPS)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The buildings under Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) limits will soon be free of year-old scraps, as the latter plans to turn them into sculptures.

Nearly all government buildings, including the CCMC-owned ones, are dumped with scrap materials and abandoned old vehicles. Officials have turned parts of the building campus to a scrap yard over the years. Several councillors, social activists and zonal chairpersons demanded the CCMC take action.

North Zone Chairperson V Kathirvel said, "Over 30 per cent of the items in the buildings owned by CCMC are scrap materials and abandoned vehicles. By disposing of these items, we can generate revenue for the CCMC."

In view of this, the CCMC decided to turn the scraps into sculptures by collaborating with private players and other organisations.

CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said the CCMC, along with Metal Corporation of India, will clear these scrap items at CCMC-owned premises, and that the Metal Corporation of India has been assessing the total amount piled up to make sculptures and other useful items from them.

"To clear the abandoned and unused automobiles that have been lying there for several years for scrap or recycling purposes, they have requested certificates (NOC), which our officials have been processing. Several old vehicles don't possess registration or insurance documents. These scraps will be upcycled and turned into eye-catching sculptures which will be placed in public places," she added. 

