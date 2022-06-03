STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Custodial torture: Tamil Nadu Human Rights Commission tells State to pay activist Rs 1 lakh

Custodial Torture

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Thursday ordered the State government to pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to an activist who was allegedly kidnapped and tortured by three Coimbatore (Rural) police personnel on the pretext of inquiry in 2019.

R Rameshkumar of Thirumalaiyampalayam filed an RTI petition in September 2019 to Thirumalaiyampalayam panchayat EO seeking information regarding solid waste management. Two weeks later, the officer's driver threatened the activist over the phone. Rameshkumar filed a complaint against EO Felix and the driver Manikandan to the Collector, SP, CM's Office and KK Chavadi police regarding this.

Following this, inspectors Thooyamani Vellaisamy and G Manivannan, and sub-inspector Anandakumar took Rameshkumar from his house on October 12 on the pretext of an inquiry by the DSP. There was no DSP there and police left him there after 30 minutes of questioning.

Based on Ramesh Kumar's complaint, the SHRC directed the police to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. The report confirmed that the officers visited the house and held an inquiry and that he was not kidnapped or tortured.

SHRC said he was inquired at midnight and harassed by police. SHRC has ordered the State to recover the compensation from the personnel involved and recommended disciplinary action against them.

