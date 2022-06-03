STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK leaders wanted me to be minister, my father made me mayor: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Stalin said that he visited heritage sites like Ripon Building and Victoria Hall when he was taken on an excursion from his school.

Published: 03rd June 2022 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday inaugurated the dynamic lighting at the Ripon Building, installed at Rs 1.81 crore under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project. Speaking at the event, Stalin said that he visited heritage sites like Ripon Building and Victoria Hall when he was taken on an excursion from his school.

"When several leaders recommended to Karunanidhi that I be made a minister, he declared me as a mayoral candidate. After I won, he told them (the leaders) that they tried to keep me inside a room by making me a minister but he sent me to the big Ripon Building," said Stalin and congratulated the mayor, the deputy mayor, and the officials for making the building beautiful.

The lights were installed to enhance the aesthetics of the building and its status as a notable landmark in the country. By mixing various combinations of the primary colours Red, Green, and Blue (RGB), the Ripon Building will be lit up with multiple colours for four hours daily.

The light fittings have been installed without affecting the structure and aesthetics of the building. Two types of RGB LED light fittings - linear and round - have been used for the purpose. The maximum power consumption is 25 units an hour and the average daily power consumption cost would be about Rs 800. On the eve of Republic Day and Independence Day, the building will be illuminated in tricolour.

It will also be lit up with different colours in accordance with the significance of a particular day such as pink for world breast cancer awareness day, blue and yellow for world down syndrome day, orange for world multiple sclerosis day, blue for world autism day and green for world glaucoma day.

On the second and fourth Saturday of every month, urban local bodies observe mass cleaning day in the State. To signify the importance of cleanliness and planting trees, Ripon Building will be lit up on these days with shades of white (representing cleanliness) and green (representing greenery). On Sundays and holidays, dynamic lighting will be used for a longer duration.

Addition to its glory

The lights were installed to enhance the aesthetics of the building. By mixing various combinations of RGB, the Ripon Building will be lit up in multiple colours

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Singara Chennai 2 Ripon Building Karunanidhi
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp