DMK leaders wanted me to be minister, my father made me mayor: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday inaugurated the dynamic lighting at the Ripon Building, installed at Rs 1.81 crore under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project. Speaking at the event, Stalin said that he visited heritage sites like Ripon Building and Victoria Hall when he was taken on an excursion from his school.

"When several leaders recommended to Karunanidhi that I be made a minister, he declared me as a mayoral candidate. After I won, he told them (the leaders) that they tried to keep me inside a room by making me a minister but he sent me to the big Ripon Building," said Stalin and congratulated the mayor, the deputy mayor, and the officials for making the building beautiful.

The lights were installed to enhance the aesthetics of the building and its status as a notable landmark in the country. By mixing various combinations of the primary colours Red, Green, and Blue (RGB), the Ripon Building will be lit up with multiple colours for four hours daily.

The light fittings have been installed without affecting the structure and aesthetics of the building. Two types of RGB LED light fittings - linear and round - have been used for the purpose. The maximum power consumption is 25 units an hour and the average daily power consumption cost would be about Rs 800. On the eve of Republic Day and Independence Day, the building will be illuminated in tricolour.

It will also be lit up with different colours in accordance with the significance of a particular day such as pink for world breast cancer awareness day, blue and yellow for world down syndrome day, orange for world multiple sclerosis day, blue for world autism day and green for world glaucoma day.

On the second and fourth Saturday of every month, urban local bodies observe mass cleaning day in the State. To signify the importance of cleanliness and planting trees, Ripon Building will be lit up on these days with shades of white (representing cleanliness) and green (representing greenery). On Sundays and holidays, dynamic lighting will be used for a longer duration.

Addition to its glory

