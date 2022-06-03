STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Post office in Tamil Nadu's Kovilpatti wants to take GI-tagged kadalaimittai nationally

The business development division of the post office recently entered into an agreement with Asia Candy, a private groundnut candy production unit, to supply the candy across India

Published: 03rd June 2022 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Kovilpatti 'kadalaimittai' has the GI tag

Kovilpatti 'kadalaimittai' has the GI tag. (Photo| Special arrangement)

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Kovilpatti's own 'kadalaimittai' is now a scrumptious snack option for the whole of India, courtesy the proactive measures taken by the head post office in Kovilpatti.

The business development division of the post office recently entered into an agreement with Asia Candy, a private groundnut candy production unit, to supply the geographical indication (GI) tagged Kovilpatti groundnut candy across India and the service started on Thursday.

Assistant Superintendent of Post S Suresh Kumar told The New Indian Express the department has been keen on popularising indigenous products, following the release of a special cover for all GI-tagged products last year.

"Kovilpatti 'kadalaimittai' received a special cover last year. The postal department has 1.55 lakh branches across the country and so we took up the task of supplying the candy for the benefit of all Indians. The Tamil Nadu unit of the India Post has already been delivering 'Palani Panchamirtham' to customers," he added.

Business development division marketing executive R Sankareswari said the groundnut candy is being delivered through speed post services at a cost of Rs 390 per kg. Customers can pay up in advance at their nearby post office and place the order. Delivery within Tamil Nadu may take up to two days, and four to five days for far off States.

The Kovilpatti Kadalamittai Manufacturers and Retailers Association had obtained the GI tag for the groundnut candy in 2020. 'Kadalaimittai' manufacturing business in Kovilpatti is over 100 years old. Asia Candy owner G Paul Andrew Babu told The New Indian Express that the postal department has inked a pact with his company to supply the traditional and unique groundnut candy to far off places for a period of two years.

