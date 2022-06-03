STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Residents seek reconsidering layout of Puducherry Airport runway project through fresh survey

The residents of Vasan Nagar, Geetha Nagar and Sevaliyae Seenuvasan Nagar said that the expansion project could lead to dislocation of 500 families belonging to middle income group.

Published: 03rd June 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Airport

Puducherry Airport (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The residents of Vasan Nagar, Geetha Nagar, Venkateswara Nagar and Sevaliyae Seenuvasan Nagar near the airport have urged the Central and state governments and Airport Authority of India (AAI) to reconsider the layout of the airport's expansion project by acquiring the vacant land available in the adjoining area of the airport belonging to the Tamil Nadu government.

They said the project could lead to dislocation of 500 families belonging to middle income group. Pasumai Makkal Nalavazhvu Sangam president KR Ravichandran and Secretary Aroulmadi, in a memorandum to the Union Home Minister with copies to Union Civil Aviation minister, Lt Governor, Chief Minister and Tourism minister said that the Tamil Nadu government land is undeveloped and is lying vacant and will not adversely affect any households if acquired.

They pointed out the houses in the colonies were constructed after obtaining clearance and sanction from AAI office in Chennai. The developers of the colonies had accepted the conditions set by the AAI and have not touched the demarcated area as recommended by them for development of the airport.

As a goodwill gesture the developers had further left additional 30 feet of land beyond the demarcated area, they said. However Puducherry government maintains that for a public cause, land has to be acquired and the people will be adequately compensated.  

Tourism Minister K Lakshminarayanan told The New Indian Express that the project has to go on  as per the revised master plan. "We respect their feelings  and maximum compensation  allowed under New Land acquision act will be provided . It is double the market rate of land and property. They are not going to lose, but gain," Lakshminarayanan added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAI Tamil Nadu government Puducherry Airport
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp