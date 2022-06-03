Residents seek reconsidering layout of Puducherry Airport runway project through fresh survey

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The residents of Vasan Nagar, Geetha Nagar, Venkateswara Nagar and Sevaliyae Seenuvasan Nagar near the airport have urged the Central and state governments and Airport Authority of India (AAI) to reconsider the layout of the airport's expansion project by acquiring the vacant land available in the adjoining area of the airport belonging to the Tamil Nadu government.

They said the project could lead to dislocation of 500 families belonging to middle income group. Pasumai Makkal Nalavazhvu Sangam president KR Ravichandran and Secretary Aroulmadi, in a memorandum to the Union Home Minister with copies to Union Civil Aviation minister, Lt Governor, Chief Minister and Tourism minister said that the Tamil Nadu government land is undeveloped and is lying vacant and will not adversely affect any households if acquired.

They pointed out the houses in the colonies were constructed after obtaining clearance and sanction from AAI office in Chennai. The developers of the colonies had accepted the conditions set by the AAI and have not touched the demarcated area as recommended by them for development of the airport.

As a goodwill gesture the developers had further left additional 30 feet of land beyond the demarcated area, they said. However Puducherry government maintains that for a public cause, land has to be acquired and the people will be adequately compensated.

Tourism Minister K Lakshminarayanan told The New Indian Express that the project has to go on as per the revised master plan. "We respect their feelings and maximum compensation allowed under New Land acquision act will be provided . It is double the market rate of land and property. They are not going to lose, but gain," Lakshminarayanan added.