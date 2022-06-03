Tamil Nadu: Bridge work stalls Cauvery water release in Grand Anaicut Canal

N Ramesh By

Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Even as Cauvery water from Mettur dam was released on May 24, well ahead of the stipulated date of June 12, farmers who are dependent on the Grand Anaicut canal (Pudhu Aaru) are disappointed as water has not been released in the canal due to ongoing construction works.

The water released from Mettur dam reached the Grand Anaicut (Kallanai) in Thanjavur district on May 27 and from there, water was released into Cauvery, Vennaru and Kollidam for cultivating Kuruvai paddy. However water, which used to be released in tandem also into Grand Anaicut (Pudhu Aaru) canal, was not

released citing construction of two bridges across the canal in Thanjavur city.

"Usually, farmers from Budalur and nearby areas, who are dependent on water from the Grand Anaicut canal, used to begin raising Kuruvai nurseries the next day of water release from Kallanai. However, this year we could not start work as water was not released in the canal," R Kannan, a farmer from Budalur area, said.

Farmers from nearby villages such as Indalur, Maraneri, Kadambangudi, Chithirakkudi and Kalvirayanpettai are also unable to start work. R Sukumar of Kakkarai said, "If water is not released, Kuruvai cultivation in Orathanadu area will be affected."

K A Koothalingam, a farmer from Pallathur, said if water is released, it will help in improve water table. This will be of great help to those who have already started Kuruvai cultivation using groundwater.

When contacted, a senior official from the Water Resources Department said the construction works will be over in a day and water will be released from Kallanai into the Grand Anaicut (Pudhu Aaru) canal from June 5.

The Grand Anaicut canal system, formed as part of the Cauvery-Mettur project during 1925-1934, traverses 102 km in Thanjavur district and 46 km in Pudukkottai district and irrigates 2.27 lakh acres.