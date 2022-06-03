Tamil Nadu's Coonoor gets upgraded wet-waste processing facility

PS Sundar By

Express News Service

COONOOR: The wet-waste processing facility in Ottupattarai in Coonoor was upgraded after the Additional Chief Secretary (Environment and Forests) Supriya Sahu allotted Rs 60 lakh. The facility can now processes up to eight tonnes of organic waste daily to Grade A certified quality compost that will help the forest.

The project was facilitated by Microland Foundation with the cooperation of Gandhipet Welfare Society, Clean Coonoor and Coonoor municipality. Supriya Sahu said steps would be taken to implement such schemes throughout the State, she added.

Nilgiris Collector SP Amrith said that measures would be taken to extend this facility in other parts of the district. Microland Foundation trustee Kalpana Kar assured to contribute towards long-term solutions. The Foundation would help to build eco-systems.