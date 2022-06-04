Dumping trash to attract fines, says Tirupattur Collector 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: People dumping waste in public places in Tirupattur municipality will have to pay fines and may face legal action. "Based on the Solid Waste Management Act, penalties will be imposed on individuals, households, shops and commercial establishments dumping solid waste on roads, water bodies and sewage channels. and further legal action would be taken," Collector Amar Kushwaha said.

The Collector urged the public to segregate the biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste at the source, and hand it over to the municipal workers. Residents who segregate waste at the source will be rewarded, he added.



The Collector was speaking during a cleaning drive at Periya Eri as part of the Chief Minister MK Stalin's 'En Kuppai En Poruppu' (My trash, my responsibility) drive. The lake was cleaned by around 1,000 volunteers from NGOs, college students, and locals. The lake's interiors were cleaned with boats. One waterbody was chosen and cleaned in every municipality, town panchayat, and village panchayat across the district.