Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami hits back at BJP leader VP Duraisamy

Days after AIADMK organising secretary C Ponnaiyan made a scathing attack on the BJP, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Friday described the views of Ponnaiyan as “personal.”

CHENNAI: Days after AIADMK organising secretary C Ponnaiyan made a scathing attack on the BJP, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Friday described the views of Ponnaiyan as "personal".

However, AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami took exception to the remarks of BJP State vice-president VP Duraisamy that the AIADMK's functioning as an opposition party in Assembly was not up to the mark and that the BJP alone has been functioning efficiently.

"Duraisamy need not give a certificate to the AIADMK. Everyone knows how the AIADMK is raising people's issues in the House. At the same time, the people know well about how BJP's legislature party leader Nainar Nagenthran is functioning in the Assembly," he said. 

