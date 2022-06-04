STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Government doctors in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi told to reside within 8 km radius of hospital

The strict instructions come amidst allegations from various quarters that government doctors were engaged in private practice during duty hours.

Published: 04th June 2022 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI: All doctors attached to government hospitals in the district have been instructed to reside within an 8 km radius from the respective hospital and to be available at the facility for the entirety of their duty time.

Joint Director (JD) of Health Services, Tenkasi, Selvaraj recently issued a circular detailing these instructions to the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) of all government hospitals (GHs). The strict instructions come amidst allegations from various quarters that government doctors were engaged in private practice during duty hours.

The circular further read, "The outpatient (OP) time is from 7.30 am to 1.30 pm and all doctors and nurses should report at the hospital by 7.30 am. The ward rounds should be carried out between 11 am and 1 pm. Evening OP should be conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm, and all departments' OP services should be available daily."

Doctors should take a week off only on Saturday or Sunday, and no doctor or nurse should combine their post duty off and week off, failing which their one day's pay will be cut, were among the other instructions.

When contacted by The New Indian Express, Shengottai GH CMO Rajesh Kanna said the JD had mostly pointed out existing rules. "I have forwarded his circular to all doctors and other staff working in my hospital," he said.

Another CMO, who insisted on anonymity, wondered whether the doctors, who reside in distant towns, would relocate within an 8 km radius of their working station. "Many of the GH doctors are residing in towns like Tirunelveli and Ambasamudram, where they either own a house or do private practice," he added.

A couple of months ago, a Tenkasi-based private hospital published its daily-duty chart on Facebook including names of the government surgeons and specialists working at Government District Headquarters Hospital (GHQH), Tenkasi, Shengottai GH and Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

Further, some government doctors reportedly took part in medical camps that were organised to advertise private hospitals. Recently, the patients at Government District Headquarters Hospital alleged that the doctors were leaving the hospital much before their duty time ended after handing over their duty to the interns.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tenkasi doctors Tenkasi government doctors Tenkasi doctors residence
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp