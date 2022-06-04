STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Palar' Venkatesan passes away in Tirupattur

Known for his continuous struggle to protect the Palar river, Venkatesan's understanding of the history and topography of the water body was widely appreciated.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: Noted Palar conservation activist and farm leader AC Venkatesan, commonly known as Palar Venkatesan, passed away on Friday morning due to heart failure.  Family members said that his body would be buried at Mettupalayam burial ground near Vaniyambadi on Saturday.

Known for his continuous struggle to protect the Palar river, Venkatesan's understanding of the history and topography of the water body was widely appreciated.
 
"Venkatesan wrote numerous letters and representations to the Central Water Commission authorities. During the river dispute between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, he travelled the entire course of the river and counted the number of check dams constructed and under construction in AP. He revealed those details to TN residents," a close friend of his said. The activist also spoke about issues faced by farmers in the region, and about Palar in all farmer's grievance meetings at the combined Vellore district Collectorate, the person added.
 
Tamil Nadu  All Farmers Association's coordination committee president PR Pandiyan told TNIE that the activist's demise was a great loss: "Venkatesan fought for Palar's conservation, and staged many protests for the cause. He was also aware of all rivers in the State."

Apart from farmer's rights, Venkatesan was a Tamil writer and a poet who also strived for the recognition of freedom fighters and Tamil writers from Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur.

