Thoothukudi: Parking fee will be imposed only if vehicles encroach 'footpath' for more than 12 hours

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Clearing the air on the recently passed resolution on parking fee of vehicles along six stretches at the corporation council meeting, Thoothukudi corporation Mayor NP Jegan Periyasamy said parking fee of Rs 5 to Rs 10 would be collected only if vehicles are parked on 'footpaths' for more than 12 hours.

In a bid to ease traffic and address parking issues, the corporation has constructed footpaths and parking areas along the six stretches namely, VE Road, Thamizh Salai (Rajaji park), Jeyaraj Road, Anna Nagar Main Road, Chidambaranagar Main Road and Tiruchendur Road (from South police station to Kamaraj college), under the Smart Cities Mission.

One of the resolutions passed at the council meeting held on May 30 was to charge Rs 5 and Rs 10 from two- wheelers and four-wheelers, respectively, that are parked along footpaths on the six stretches. However, the resolution was reportedly 'misunderstood' by six AIADMK councillors, who opposed it. The 'misinformation' was also widely circulated on social media which came as a shocker for the public.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Mayor NP Jegan said, "The Opposition misinterpreted the resolution by ignoring the mention of 'footpath'. Inspections revealed that foothpaths, which are meant for pedestrians, are encroached by vehicles for several hours. Hence, the resolution was passed to charge owners."

To AIADMK councillor Veerapagu's claim about lack of parking facility, the Mayor replied that the six stretches have free parking zones.