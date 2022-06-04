Traffic constable slaps food delivery agent in Tamil Nadu, transferred to control room

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A traffic cop was shifted to control room duties after he was reportedly caught on camera slapping a food delivery executive, who attempted to stop a private school bus over traffic violation, in Coimbatore on Friday evening.

The City Police Commissioner Pradip Kumar ordered to transfer of the policeman, Sathishkumar, a grade II constable attached to Singanallur police station, to the city police control room and ordered a probe.

The complainant, M Mohanasundaram (38) lives with his wife and children in Chinniyampalayam. He runs a stationery shop at Neelambur and works as a part-time food delivery executive, according to police.

On Friday evening, Mohanasundaram was waiting at Fun Mall junction when a private school van hit his two-wheeler at the signal. As the van driver attempted to escape, Mohanasundaram blocked and questioned him, sources said.

Mohanasundaram in his complaint filed at the City Police Commissionerate that the traffic police personnel told both parties to go away from the place without further arguments.

When Mohanasundaram asked the Sathishkumar to warn the driver, the cop allegedly snatched his mobile phone, bike keys and headset.

"When I tried to clarify the situation, the policeman started to assault me publicly," claimed Mohanasundaram.

Passersby recorded the incident on their mobile phones and circulated it on multiple social platforms.

The policeman Sathishkumar admitted to having slapped Mohanasundaram, as he was under the pressure of clearing the roads for VIP convoys that were about to arrive.

"I did not favour the private school bus and it happened accidentally. I apologised to the person immediately," said Sathishkumar.