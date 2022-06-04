STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Traffic constable slaps food delivery agent in Tamil Nadu, transferred to control room

Sathish, a Grade-1 constable attached to Singanallur police station, was found to have slapped the delivery person at a traffic junction on Avinashi Road.

Published: 04th June 2022 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

The policeman abused and slapped the food delivery person twice, and snatched his mobile phone.

The policeman abused and slapped the food delivery person twice, and snatched his mobile phone. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A traffic cop was shifted to control room duties after he was reportedly caught on camera slapping a food delivery executive, who attempted to stop a private school bus over traffic violation, in Coimbatore on Friday evening.

The City Police Commissioner Pradip Kumar ordered to transfer of the policeman, Sathishkumar, a grade II constable attached to Singanallur police station, to the city police control room and ordered a probe.

The complainant, M Mohanasundaram (38) lives with his wife and children in Chinniyampalayam. He runs a stationery shop at Neelambur and works as a part-time food delivery executive, according to police.

On Friday evening, Mohanasundaram was waiting at Fun Mall junction when a private school van hit his two-wheeler at the signal. As the van driver attempted to escape, Mohanasundaram blocked and questioned him, sources said.

Mohanasundaram in his complaint filed at the City Police Commissionerate that the traffic police personnel told both parties to go away from the place without further arguments.

When Mohanasundaram asked the Sathishkumar to warn the driver, the cop allegedly snatched his mobile phone, bike keys and headset.

"When I tried to clarify the situation, the policeman started to assault me publicly," claimed Mohanasundaram.

Passersby recorded the incident on their mobile phones and circulated it on multiple social platforms.

The policeman Sathishkumar admitted to having slapped Mohanasundaram, as he was under the pressure of clearing the roads for VIP convoys that were about to arrive.

"I did not favour the private school bus and it happened accidentally. I apologised to the person immediately," said Sathishkumar.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore Tamil Nadu tamil nadu police Coimbatore police
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp