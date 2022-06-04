STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Two hospitals in Tamil Nadu's Erode under lens after teen's embryo sold by mom, lover

According to police, the girl's mother who got separated from her husband used to take her daughter to sell embryo to several private fertility centres.

Published: 04th June 2022 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Baby, Infant

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The State Health Department initiated a probe and notices were sent to two hospitals in Erode on Friday, a day after police arrested three people, including the mother of a 16-year-old girl, on the charge of allowing her lover to sexually assault the victim for five years and selling her embryos for surrogacy to private hospitals.

The incident came to light when the girl escaped from captivity and lodged a police complaint. 

Based on the instructions of SP V Sasi Mohan, Erode South Police have registered a case and on Thursday arrested the mother (38), her paramour (40) from Soorampatty Valasu, and agent K Malathi (30) from Kaikatti Valasu.

On Friday, A John (25) of Soorampatty Valasu, who helped the accused tamper with the victim's Aadhaar credentials, was arrested. All four were charged under several sections of the POCSO Act, IPC and Aadhaar Act.

According to police, the girl's mother who got separated from her husband used to take her daughter to sell embryo to several private fertility centres. "The woman allowed her paramour to sexually assault the girl after she attained puberty at the age of 12 in 2017 so that an embryo could form in her uterus. Helped by an agent, the two sold embryos to various hospitals in Erode, Salem, Perundurai and Hosur. To avoid age-related legal issues, they created Aadhaar card mentioning the girl's age as 22. The accused earned Rs 20,000 through each sale and the agent, Malathi,  got Rs 5,000 as commission," police said.

Police said the accused had sold embryos eight times so far and was threatening the girl not to reveal it to others. Unable to bear the sexual abuse, the girl escaped from home on May 20 and went to her relative's house in Salem. But the accused went there too and asked her to cooperate with them.

The girl lodged a police complaint with help from a few relatives. "Two hospitals, where the alleged malpractice had taken place, have been summoned for inquiry," a senior police officer said on Friday.

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said, "Based on Health Minister Ma Subramanian's direction, an inquiry has been ordered. The Director of Medical and Rural Health Services has been told to visit the hospitals named in the case and hold inquiry immediately. Upon receiving the report, we will take action against those who have a role in this issue."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Erode Erode hospitals Erode medical crime
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp