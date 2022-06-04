Widening cracks, surface irregularity make Perambalur-Manamadurai NH scary ride for motorists

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Commuters on the Perambalur-Manamadurai national highway seek the urgent intervention of authorities on the risks the road, particularly the stretch between four-junction road and Melamathur in the district, poses in the form of widening cracks and surface irregularity.

Laid about six years ago, NH-226 is used by hundreds of vehicles every day, including trucks ferrying cement and other raw material to private factories, and farmers carrying field produce.

However, road users, particularly motorists, complain of a risky ride, particularly between the four-junction road and Melamathur. They blame the cracks and the unevenness to the movement of heavy vehicles on the stretch.

S Ragavan, a motorist from Perambalur, said, "The road is in a very poor state as many heavy vehicles ply carrying heavy load. The road is uneven in many places. This makes it very difficult for motorists to overtake and cross. Having the need to look up and down, motorists come in the danger of falling or suffering an accident."

"Last year, the Highways Department undertook patchwork on a short stretch near Perali. However, the road is still poorly maintained. Besides, the gravel in trucks falls off on either side of the road. Two months ago, I filed a petition with the authorities concerned to clear it but no action was taken," he added.

Another motorist, T Anbumani, said, "This road is ridden with hidden pits at several places, including the four-junction road, Kavulpalayam, and Sithali. This especially causes inconvenience to two-wheelers. It is very scary to commute the stretch. Many farmers find it difficult to carry produce on their two-wheelers. Authorities should take steps to carry out maintenance work on the stretch before any casualties occur."

When contacted, a senior official from the Highways Department said, "We are aware of the problem. We will be taking up patchworks on the road in two months."