Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Knowledge Centre to help students ace exams

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) kickstarted work to establish a Knowledge and Study Centre at Aadis Street in Coimbatore under the Smart City Project to help students prepare for higher studies and entrance/competitive examinations.

The officials had identified the 31.9-cent vacant reserve site at Aadis street near the Coimbatore Press Club (CPC) in the Central Zone of Coimbatore for this. A few months ago, the CCMC allotted Rs 2.5 crore, and announced during the financial year 2022-23 Corporation Council budget session that the project would be carried out under the Smart City Projects.

The tender was floated about a month ago and the works have begun at the site now. Sources said the 6,983 sqft building with 2 floors will be constructed at a cost of about Rs 1.53 crore while the remaining funds will be used for the books, equipment and other facilities inside the premises.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said that the works will be completed in about 9 months, adding the premises will have a structure of G+1 (Ground Floor + First Floor) where numerous facilities for the students will be built.

"A state-of-the-art library equipped with books for students preparing for higher education and competitive exams will be built here. Apart from that, the centre will also get a study hall, conference hall, digital library, smart classes, play area and a food court. Once the facility is opened, numerous students will get benefitted from the facilities available at the centre," Sharmila concluded.