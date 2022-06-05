STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Collectors of Madurai, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai districts receive Green Awards

An official release said 79 organisations have been selected for their contribution to preventing pollution and safeguarding the environment.

Published: 05th June 2022 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

CM MK Stalin with Collectors and Deaflympics champions

CM MK Stalin with Collectors and Deaflympics champions. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Saturday, presented Green Awards to Dr Aneesh Sekar, D Mohan and B Murugesh, Collectors of Madurai, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai districts respectively, for the year 2021.

He also gave away the Green Champion Award to five industries, educational institutions, and non-governmental organisations. The chief minister also flagged off 25 e-Vehicles procured at a cost of Rs 3.42 crore for the officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

An official release said 79 organisations have been selected for their contribution to preventing pollution and safeguarding the environment. Of these, representatives of Ranipettai Tannery Effluent Treatment Company Ltd, Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Perundurai, Sulochana Cotton Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd in Tiruppur, Clear Coonoor from The Nilgiris district, and Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Porur received the awards from the chief minister. The award carries Rs 1 lakh each. 

Meanwhile, the chief minister presented cash awards to the tune of Rs 1.10 crore to badminton player J Jerlin Anika and tennis player Prithvi Sekar, who won medals in the 24th Summer Deaflympics 2022 held in Brazil between May 1 and 15. Jerlin won three gold medals and received a cheque for Rs 75 lakh.

Prithvi Sekar of Chennai won one silver medal and two bronze medals and received a cheque for Rs 35 lakh from the Chief Minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Green Awards MK Stalin Green Champion Award
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp