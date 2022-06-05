Collectors of Madurai, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai districts receive Green Awards

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Saturday, presented Green Awards to Dr Aneesh Sekar, D Mohan and B Murugesh, Collectors of Madurai, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai districts respectively, for the year 2021.

He also gave away the Green Champion Award to five industries, educational institutions, and non-governmental organisations. The chief minister also flagged off 25 e-Vehicles procured at a cost of Rs 3.42 crore for the officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

An official release said 79 organisations have been selected for their contribution to preventing pollution and safeguarding the environment. Of these, representatives of Ranipettai Tannery Effluent Treatment Company Ltd, Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Perundurai, Sulochana Cotton Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd in Tiruppur, Clear Coonoor from The Nilgiris district, and Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Porur received the awards from the chief minister. The award carries Rs 1 lakh each.

Meanwhile, the chief minister presented cash awards to the tune of Rs 1.10 crore to badminton player J Jerlin Anika and tennis player Prithvi Sekar, who won medals in the 24th Summer Deaflympics 2022 held in Brazil between May 1 and 15. Jerlin won three gold medals and received a cheque for Rs 75 lakh.

Prithvi Sekar of Chennai won one silver medal and two bronze medals and received a cheque for Rs 35 lakh from the Chief Minister.