Guided by life lessons, Coimbatore man runs educational revolution

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: How important is education? Ask V Viswanathan from Coimbatore's Pappampatti village. For someone who lost his parents at a young age and lived under the care of his grandmother, and stayed at Maanavar Illam orphanage from Class 3 to 8, where he saw many children like him struggle sans any privileges or support, education meant everything in life.

It was poverty that drove Viswanathan to discontinue education after Class 12. He had to take up a job at a textile shop to take care of his younger brother and grandmother. But Viswanathan did not give up his pursuit to bestow due education to every child.

"I started taking free tuition for primary school students at my house when I was in Class 11 itself. I secured 464 marks in Class 10, and 989 in Class 12 board examinations. I taught Mathematics as it was my area of interest. The class initially started with only five to six students but the number soon grew," the 37-year-old says.

After expanding his tuition space in 2004, many parents sent their wards to him. The daily coaching extended to three hours and he gave special attention to students who were writing public examinations.

Slowly, as the strength increased and more volunteers joined the initiative, there was a need for better structure. "In 2006, with the help of local body officials, we shifted classes to an unused building in the village. At the time, we had more than 100 students. After we expanded, children from nearby villages like Kallapalayam, Edayarpalayam, Chinnakuyili, etc, joined classes," Viswanathan says.

Involvement in social works helped Viswanathan develop personally. He completed postgraduation through distance education and over time, turned into a motivational speaker. "Considering the increasing pull of students and volunteers, we registered Sigaram Foundation in 2009. With volunteers' support, we tried to inculcate reading habits among students and started computer education. I have also been conducting career guidance programmes," he says.

Viswanathan believes in the holistic development of students. He has started training them in drawing, oratory and other skills. Sigaram conducts talent festivals every year. His students are involved in environmental protection activities in the villages and thousands of saplings were planted and are maintained by them.

He believes his responsibilities are not limited to the classrooms and that led him to organise medical camps; awareness programmes about start-ups, jobs and government schemes, etc. He even served as an independent ward member in Pamapatti panchayat from 2011 to 2016.

He now plans to expand the scope to create more employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for youngsters. "We aim to construct a building to conduct evening classes and guide the students in higher studies and job opportunities. The government and private sector should support us towards achieving this," he says.

A Abinaya, a volunteer and a block mission manager of Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission in Sulur block, owes her job to him. "I joined the evening tuition when I was in Class 9. With his guidance, I completed MSc in Biotechnology. The foundation has helped me get an education and job," she says.

It is not an isolated case. Like her, many students have come forward in life even when odds were heavily stacked against them. Viswanathan and his team play a crucial role in grooming students' overall personalities and preparing them for the challenges in life.