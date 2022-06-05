STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

HR&CE department has no plan to take over Chidambaram's Nataraja temple: Tamil Nadu minister

The records are being scrutinised following complaints from devotees, the minister said during his visit to the Shri Abhirami Amirthakadeswarar Temple at Tirukadaiyur in Mayiladuthurai district. 

Published: 05th June 2022 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Minister PK Sekar Babu

Tamil Nadu Minister PK Sekar Babu (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Facing a probe by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department, Dikshithars of the Chidambaram Nataraja Temple have shot off a letter to the enquiry committee coordinator and deputy commissioner, C Jothi, questioning the panel's jurisdiction to call for complete records and accounts of the temple.    

Meanwhile, HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu told reporters in Mayiladuthurai on Saturday that the department has no intention of taking over the administration of the Chidambaram Thillai Nataraj Temple. The records are being scrutinised following complaints from devotees, the minister said during his visit to the Shri Abhirami Amirthakadeswarar Temple at Tirukadaiyur in Mayiladuthurai district. 

In his letter sent to the HR&CE department on Friday, Chidambaram Nataraja Temple (Sri Sabhanayagar Temple) Podhu (General) Dikshithars secretary CSS Hemasabesa Dikshithar said that as per a 2011 Madras HC ruling, deputy commissioner or any other authority of the HR&CE department cannot call for complete records or accounts of the temple.

As per the court order, the endowment department can only seek details of specific accounts or transactions if it is required under a specific allegation or complaint.

The letter also referred to a G.O. issued on April 19, 2014, and said, "The order recorded the observations of the Supreme Court that the issue whether Podhu Dikshithars constitute a Religious Denomination has attained finality and would operate as Res Judicata in all future cases."

It is, therefore, clear that the HR&CE department has no jurisdiction in Nataraja temple and this is fortified by section 107 of the Tamil Nadu HR&CE Act, 1959. "This is further reaffirmed and upheld by the SC judgement in 2014," the letter said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PK Sekar Babu Nataraja temple HRCE department Chidambaram Nataraja Temple
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp