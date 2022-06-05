STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Investments of Rs 1k crore expected in Puducherry during industry summit: Namassivayam

Around 86 industries -- including 28 French and Indo-French companies -- took part in the summit jointly organised by CII and PIPDIC

Published: 05th June 2022 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government expects investments of Rs 1,000 crore through the industrialists summit in the Union Territory on Friday and Saturday, said Minister for Industry and Commerce A Namassivayam.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, he said, "This summit is organised to create two lakh job opportunities for educated youngsters in Puducherry. This part of the mission of moving towards making Puducherry a Best State, as mentioned in a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah".

Around 86 industries -- including 28 French and Indo-French companies -- took part in the summit jointly organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation (PIPDIC).  

Several firms are interested in opening their industry in Puducherry, and the government will take necessary action to provide permissions for this, he added. Food processing, automobile, medicine, electric, and electronics spare industries attended. "Discussion was held regarding the arrangements of land, electricity and water supply for the industries," said Namssivayam adding that priority will be given to the industries which won't affect the environment.

"The Centre is set to introduce an online portal soon where people can get permission through a single-window mode. Instead of getting permission from different departments, everything will be issued in one place," said the Minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Investments
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp