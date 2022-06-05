Jal Jeevan Mission: One lakh drinking water tap connections set up in Ranipet

By Express News Service

RANIPET: The works to provide drinking water tap connections under the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) is 86% complete in Ranipet, officials said on Saturday. Around 1,80,669 connections have been set up, added the officials.



The scheme aims to provide drinking water pipeline connections to all rural households in the district within 2022-2023.



Officials spoke to TNIE after the Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held at the Ranipet Collectorate to review the progress of the Central government schemes. This is the first-ever meeting here after the trifurcation of Vellore district. Headed by Arakkonam MP S Jagathrakshakan and Collector D Baskarapandian, local bodies representatives were present.



Central-sponsored schemes must reach all villages, Arakkonam MP S Jagathrakshakan urged officials in the meeting. "Elected local body representatives must ensure that people know about these schemes, and benefit from it," he added.



In 2020-22, under the Jal Jeevan Mission, 395 works were approved at 79 panchayats at the cost of `26.31 crore. In 2021-22, sanctions were given to 838 works in 173 panchayats at the cost of `7.18 crore. These works are underway. Around 28,915 household connections will be provided in the current year, Project Director District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) G Lokanayaki told TNIE.



In 2021-22, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) scheme, the target of building 4,452 houses was fixed. Out of this, 3,958 houses got administrative sanction and works were taken up at the cost of Rs 46.77 crore, officials said. The State government provided Rs 50,000 and Rs 70,000 as additional cost for roofing in PMAY scheme.



Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana - III (PMGSY) in 2020-21, seven projects were taken up at the cost of Rs 9.47 crore, out of which three have been completed. Since 2000, under PMGSY - I & II, around 99 rural roads were laid, which runs 228 km and two bridges were built with the total cost reaching Rs 507 crore. Construction of 2,958 toilets were ongoing and a survey was conducted to sanction construction in other places as well, officials said.



Implementation of MGNREGA, Prathan Manthri Awas Yojna (PMAY), Swachh Bharath Mission (SBM), Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana among other schemes, and implementation of Central government-funded projects in various departments were discussed in the meeting.