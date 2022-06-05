Rise in family COVID clusters shows waning immunity: Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after the Union government sent a letter to Tamil Nadu cautioning about the rising number of COVID cases, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan sent a letter to district collectors, the Chennai Corporation Commissioner, airport authorities, and officials of the health department on the need for preemptive action.

In Tamil Nadu, fresh cases have risen sharply over the past week, from 335 on May 27 to 659 on June 3, accounting for 3.13 per cent of India's new cases (on June 3). The State has also seen an increase in positivity rate from 0.4per cent to 0.8per cent.

"In addition to COVID clusters in educational institutions, family clusters are rising, which is an indication of waning immunity. To prevent this, vaccination is important. Social distancing and mask observation is a must. In case of any emerging cluster, health officials should ensure control through isolation and saturation tests," read the Health Secretary’s letter.