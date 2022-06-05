STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rise in family COVID clusters shows waning immunity: Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan

In Tamil Nadu, fresh cases have risen sharply over the past week, from 335 on May 27 to 659 on June 3, accounting for 3.13 per cent of India's new cases.

Published: 05th June 2022 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan (File photo| EPS)

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after the Union government sent a letter to Tamil Nadu cautioning about the rising number of COVID cases, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan sent a letter to district collectors, the Chennai Corporation Commissioner, airport authorities, and officials of the health department on the need for preemptive action. 

In Tamil Nadu, fresh cases have risen sharply over the past week, from 335 on May 27 to 659 on June 3, accounting for 3.13 per cent of India's new cases (on June 3). The State has also seen an increase in positivity rate from 0.4per cent to 0.8per cent.

"In addition to COVID clusters in educational institutions, family clusters are rising, which is an indication of waning immunity. To prevent this, vaccination is important. Social distancing and mask observation is a must. In case of any emerging cluster, health officials should ensure control through isolation and saturation tests," read the Health Secretary’s letter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
J Radhakrishnan Tamil Nadu government COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp