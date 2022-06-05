Two IAS officers in Tamil Nadu inspire people, pool funds to save wetlands and waterbodies

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wetlands are critical ecosystems that help stabilise water supply, cleanse polluted water, protect shorelines, and recharge groundwater. Yet they are one of the most rapidly deteriorating ecosystems in India and around the world. As per Union Environment Ministry assessments, nearly one-third of natural wetlands in the country have been lost in the last three decades alone.

Amid all this, two young IAS officers serving as collectors in Tirunelveli and Tiruvallur are trying to reverse the trend and protect the remaining wetlands in their districts with innovative approaches like active citizen volunteering.

A couple of months ago, Tirunelveli Collector V Vishnu launched a first-of-its-kind initiative called 'Nellai Digital Water Atlas' to document and map all the waterbodies in the district. "We mapped 1,200 plus water bodies or wetlands and published the data in nellaineervalam.in, on which the public can track the implementation of waterbody-related projects. Tirunelveli is the first district to do it," he told The New Indian Express.

On Sunday, which happens to be World Environment Day, Veinthankulam tank, an important wetland located in the heart of Tirunelveli city, will be inaugurated after the eco-restoration works carried out by Chennai-based environmental organisation Care Earth and a local voluntary group.

Vishnu said 2,000 registered volunteers have been the backbone of the conservation efforts. "Water is an emotional subject in Tirunelveli and the community participation is very unique here."

Anjana Vencatesan, project head of Veinthakulam eco-restoration, said: "The wetland had shrunk in size and was in bad shape. With the help of voluntary groups, we removed invasive vegetation from the water, carried out planned dredging and desilting to increase water holding capacity by two mcft, cleared inlets, formed artificial nesting islands and bioremediated the water. Today, one would see a tremendous increase in bird population (resident and migratory) in the wetland. It is now a common sight to see cormorants, egrets, painted storks and kingfishers here."

In the current fiscal year, Vishnu said, restoration of 75 more waterbodies has been planned under public-private partnership mode. For the restoration of Veinthakulam lake, Hinduja Leyland Finance contributed Rs 81 lakh while the Indian Oil Corporation Limited and the district administration together contributed Rs 25 lakh.

In Tiruvallur, Collector Alby John is launching an initiative called Oor Koodi Oorani Kappom on Sunday. The project aims to rejuvenate 75 waterbodies this year with 100 per cent funding and support from industries, NGOs and the public.

"We have already identified the 75 waterbodies. On Sunday, we will initiate bund construction and other restoration activities in 30 lakes. The inauguration will be done at Pandeswaram tank. Work on the remaining 45 waterbodies will commence next month. If any new corporate firm or NGO wants to help they can reach out to us," Alby John said.