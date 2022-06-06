79-yr-old PE teacher from Dindigul seeks aid to take part in international pole vault event

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: This 79-year-old retired physical education teacher from the district has been selected to participate in the pole vaulting event in the under-80 category in the World Masters Athletics Stadia Championships 2022. The event will be held from June 29 to July 10 at Tampere in Finland. N P Subramanian, a native of Pattiveeranpatti, has a work experience of over 25 years. He is expecting financial assistance from government and corporate institutions for taking part in the event.

He retired from Government Higher Secondary School in Duraimangalam in the district several years ago.

Speaking to TNIE, Subramanian said, though he had learned many games in his childhood, he found passion in 'pole vault' and that this passion made him work as a physical education teacher in various government schools. “I have trained students and they have bagged national recognition in the sport,” he added.

Pointing out that age is just a number, Subramanian said, "Two years ago, I participated in a State-level pole vault event for elderly persons held at Madurai and won the first prize. Following this, I took part in the national-level event held in Manipur in 2020 and won the first prize. Later, I also participated in the Asia level championship held in Malaysia and won the second prize. Recently, I won second place in the All India Level Championship held at Nehru Stadium in Chennai from May 27 to June 1, 2022. This made me be a part of the under-80 category World Masters Athletics Stadia Championships.”

Requesting financial assistance from the people and the government, the sports person said he requires Rs 3 lakh to be a part of the event. “My wife and I are living on my pension amount. I do not have sponsors either from the government or other agencies. If anyone comes forward to help me, I will surely bring laurels to the nation," he added.

Meanwhile, sources said, Subramanian wakes up at 6 am and does all the warm-up exercises including running, jogging and practicing pole vault which is the mantra for him to keep fit. "Stress-free mindset is essential. We should always look into what we have and not worry about what we do not have. Happiness is always within. Healthy food habits and mindset keeps me fit both physically and mentally," he further said.