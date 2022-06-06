STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Curb overloading of trucks to Kerala from Tamil Nadu quarries’

Trucks that transport up to 80 tonnes of minerals pose great risk to the safety of the road users, roads and the water pipelines laid along the road.

Published: 06th June 2022 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only(File photo | Express)

Image used for representational purposes only(File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Former MLA K Raviarunan, who is leading the protests against illegal quarrying and transportation of minerals from Tamil Nadu to Kerala, on Sunday demanded Collector S Gopala Sundararaj discuss the violation of rules by mineral-laden trucks, during the meeting of the District Road Safety Committee.

Citing an order issued by the State government on May 25 to reconstitute the District Road Safety Committee following a direction from the Supreme Court to strictly implement Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, Raviarunan demanded Sundararaj, who is the committee chairman, to ensure legal action against the trucks that carry excess load of minerals to Kerala. "Since such trucks, which possess permit pass only for two units, are transporting up to 80 tonnes of minerals, the safety of the road users, roads and the water pipelines laid along the road, are under serious risk," he said.

The former MLA also urged the Collector to set up a roadside weighing machine with a 150-tonne capacity between Shengottai and Puliyarai to weigh the mineral-laden trucks and seize those violating norms. "The mineral-laden trucks should not be allowed to run during peak hours and also during school hours. A board with the load-bearing capacity should be displayed at each village, union, Other District Roads (ODR) and Major District Roads (MDR). With many trucks not adhering to the load-bearing rules, the number of road accidents and damages to water pipelines is on a rise in the southern districts. The roads are also completely battered resulting in a great loss to the State exchequer," he said. Raviarunan also blamed the police for allegedly not acting against the persons transporting the high loads of minerals outside Tamil Nadu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Truck Quarry Kerala Tamil Nadu
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp