Excavations at ancient Roman trading site in Puducherry to be resumed: Union minister

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Central government will take steps to resume excavations at the ancient Greco-Roman trading centre at Arikamedu in Puducherry, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi said.

The minister who was on a visit to Puducherry on Friday and Saturday, said Arikamedu is of great archaeological significance but has not been given due importance. The Union government will take steps to restart excavations and develop the archaeological site at Arikamedu, she said.

She further detailed the various schemes being implemented by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for poor people such as free LPG connections, the financial inclusion programme, health insurance and building of toilets. India has now achieved its rightful place among the comity of nations under the leadership of Modi, she added.

The minister also called on Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan as well as Chief Minister N Rangasamy.