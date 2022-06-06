STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Excavations at ancient Roman trading site in Puducherry to be resumed: Union minister

The minister who was on a visit to Puducherry on Friday and Saturday, said Arikamedu is of great archaeological significance but has not been given due importance.

Published: 06th June 2022 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the remains at Arikamedu in Puducherry | express

A view of the remains at Arikamedu in Puducherry | express

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  The Central government will take steps to resume excavations at the ancient Greco-Roman trading centre at Arikamedu in Puducherry, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi said. 

The minister who was on a visit to Puducherry on Friday and Saturday, said Arikamedu is of great archaeological significance but has not been given due importance. The Union government will take steps to restart excavations and develop the archaeological site at Arikamedu, she said.

She further detailed the various schemes being implemented by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for poor people such as free LPG connections, the financial inclusion programme, health insurance and building of toilets. India has now achieved its rightful place among the comity of nations under the leadership of Modi, she added.

The minister also called on Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan as well as Chief Minister N Rangasamy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Excavation Archaeology LPG PM Modi
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp