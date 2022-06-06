French nationals in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala cast votes for deputy representative  

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: French nationals of Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala cast their votes on Sunday in the first round of the polls for deputy (representative) for citizens living abroad, to sit in the lower-house of the French National Assembly.



An electorate of 4,463 French citizens in the two States and the UT were eligible to decide which two of the eight candidates contesting should take part in the second round.



Following the Presidential election in April, the 2022 General election in France is being held to elect deputies for a five-year tenure from 577 constituencies. Of this, 566 are in France and one each from 11 legislative districts overseas. The legislative districts have 49 countries including India, China, Russia, Australia which vote to elect a single deputy and his replacement candidate.



Overseas French residents can vote for the eight candidates that include: Genetet Anne of La République en Marche, Gentil Pascal of Alliance Solidaire des Francais de l’etranger (ASFE), Guyon Marc of Reconquête, Tapayeva Tamila, of Les Patriotes, Martin Catya, of Les Républicains, Vidal Dominique, of Nouvelle Union Populaire Eecologique et Sociale, Burlotte Olivier, of Rassemblement National, Vial Kayser Christine of Les Ecologistes Avec la Majorité Présidentielle.



French nationals voted in six polling centres set up by the French Consulate in Puducherry from 8 am to 6 pm. There are two centres each in the French Consulate, and Lycee Francais school, and one each in Karaikal and Chennai. Voting may be done by ballot box, proxy, mail in a sealed envelope or internet for the first round, and for the second round on June 19.



Only the two candidates who garner the most votes will move up to the second round. However, if a third candidate happens to secure more than 12.50% of total votes, they could contest the next round .But, if one candidate scores an absolute majority -- over 50% of the votes-- they will be elected without needing a second round.



While the Presidential elections saw enthusiastic voters, these polls saw a low voter turnout in the UT. Several citizens from distant places like Yanam and Mahe voted via the internet and by proxy. “The French citizens in Yanam did not travel to Puducherry to vote, but voted by other means," said Sadananda Babu of the Yanam French Citizens Association. Several voters said they voted based on advice from local leaders and do not know about the candidates or political dynamics. The expectation is for better facilities for citizens here and benefits of social security schemes which are available for those living in France, added voters.