STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Officials record Erode girl's statement who was forced for illegal surrogacy

Officials from the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services held an inquiry with the 16-year-old Erode girl who allegedly was forced to sell her embryo for illegal surrogacy.

Published: 06th June 2022 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Officials from the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services held an inquiry with the 16-year-old Erode girl who allegedly was forced to sell her embryo for illegal surrogacy. A six-member team headed by A Viswanathan, joint director of medical and rural health services,  visited the government home where the girl is housed and conducted the inquiry, which lasted for three hours. 

Sources said  the officials received a statement from the girl,  but refused to reveal details. “We have to hold inquiry in the hospitals which are mentioned by the victim. Other than in Erode, she named a few hospitals in neighbouring districts,” Viswanathan said.

Express ILLUSTRATION

He added that licence of the hospitals concerned would be revoked and legal action will be taken against those involved if they were found to have indulged in malpractice. Every hospital should adhere to the guidelines of The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill while getting donations of embryo for surrogacy, Viswanathan added. 

The girl was sexually assaulted for over five years and forced into selling her embryo by her mother and a man she was in a relationship. The incident came to light on June 1 when the girl who was unable to bear their harassment, escaped from the home and lodged a police complaint. 

The mother of the girl, allegedly allowed her paramour to sexually assault the girl after she attained puberty at the age of 12. Helped by an agent, the two sold embryos to various hospitals in Erode, Salem, Perundurai and Hosur. To avoid age-related legal issues, they created an Aadhaar card mentioning the girl’s age as 22. More than eight times, they had made the minor sell her embryo. On each sale, the duo received Rs 20,000 and the agent Malathi got Rs 5,000 as commission, police said. 

Based on the complaint, Erode south police arrested the mother, her paramour, agent Malathi and A John who helped them to tamper with the victim’s aadhaar credentials to show her age as 22. They were booked under several sections of the POCSO Act, IPC and Aadhaar Act. 

Meanwhile, Erode police summoned officials from two private hospitals in connection with the case on Friday and the staff from one of the hospitals at Perundurai appeared for inquiry on Saturday. The inquiry was held for more than four hours and they submitted documents related to the embryo donations.

‘Named more hosps’ 
A Viswanathan, joint director of medical and rural health services said, “We have to hold inquiry in hospitals mentioned by the victim. She also named hospitals in neighbouring districts.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Officials Statement Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp