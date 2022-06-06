State government transfers 44 IPS officers in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The TN government transferred 44 senior police officers on Sunday. According to an order signed by Additional Secretary SK Prabhakar, A Amalraj is the new Tambaram Police Commissioner. Former Additional Commissioner of Police (South), Chennai, N Kannan has been posted as the IG (Armed Police), Chennai.

The new police commissioners for Coimbatore and Tirunelveli cities are V Balakrishnan and Avinash Kumar respectively, the latter having completed his central deputation in Intelligence Bureau, New Delhi. SPs of Karur, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruvarur, Ramanathapuram, Tiruvallur and Tiruvannamalai have been transferred.

Two DCPs from Chennai - E Sundaravathanam from Washermenpet and R Shiva Prasad from Anna Nagar - have been made superintendents of police of Karur and Madurai districts respectively.