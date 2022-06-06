STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tami Nadu schools will reopen on June 13 as planned, says Minister Poyyamozhi

Further, the minister said, “We will make every effort to invite students who have not written the public examination to take it when it will be held next time.”

Published: 06th June 2022 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Amid concern over the rise in Covid-19 cases in TN, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Sunday reiterated that schools for classes 1-10 will reopen on June 13 as planned.

Attending a welfare assistance distribution event at Tiruverumbur in the district, the minister said, “There is no change in the school reopening date. With coronavirus spreading, the government will make a decision based on the advice of medical experts.” 

Further, the minister said, “We will make every effort to invite students who have not written the public examination to take it when it will be held next time.” “It is the BJP government that is conducting the NEET. But Annamalai tells us that he can file a case against it in the Supreme Court,” he added.  Collector S Sivarasu and Corporation Deputy Mayor G Divya Dhanakodi were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid School Education Minister NEET
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp