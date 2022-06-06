Tami Nadu schools will reopen on June 13 as planned, says Minister Poyyamozhi

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Amid concern over the rise in Covid-19 cases in TN, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Sunday reiterated that schools for classes 1-10 will reopen on June 13 as planned.

Attending a welfare assistance distribution event at Tiruverumbur in the district, the minister said, “There is no change in the school reopening date. With coronavirus spreading, the government will make a decision based on the advice of medical experts.”

Further, the minister said, “We will make every effort to invite students who have not written the public examination to take it when it will be held next time.” “It is the BJP government that is conducting the NEET. But Annamalai tells us that he can file a case against it in the Supreme Court,” he added. Collector S Sivarasu and Corporation Deputy Mayor G Divya Dhanakodi were present.