Tamil Nadu records its first BA.4, BA.5 Omicron cases

All 12 infected stable, under observation, their contacts traced: Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI:  New Omicron variants, BA.4 and BA.5, have been detected in Tamil Nadu for the first time and the Union Health Ministry will announce it officially, State Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday. While BA.4 was detected in four samples, BA.5 was detected in eight. All 12 infected individuals are doing fine and are being monitored. Their contacts have been traced and they are also under observation, the minister said.

As per WHO, Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 are causing a rise in cases in countries such as Germany and South Africa. BA.4 and BA.5 variants, detected in more than a dozen countries, have led to sporadic Covid outbreaks globally. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan had contacted the patients over the phone to enquire about their health, Subramanian said.

The health department had sent 150 samples for genome sequencing to the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics in Hyderabad and the results were received on Saturday, Subramanian said. Other samples had tested positive for the BA.1 and BA.2 variants.

According to noted virologist Dr T Jacob John, like BA.1 and BA.2, BA.4 and BA.5 variants too are not very virulent. “People need not worry about BA.4 and BA.5 variants but we should wait and watch and keep monitoring them,” he said. Though there is a slight increase in daily Covid-19 cases in TN, these fluctuations are common in the endemic stage (when a disease is consistently present in a given area) of Covid, towards which India is heading, the doctor said.

Director of Public Health Dr TS Selvavinayagam said cases are on the rise as people are not following Covid-appropriate behaviour and are not taking the vaccine. We need not worry about variants as they all are similar to the existing Omicron. There is no challenge to the health department due to the variants, but the challenge is from people who fail to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated, he said.

Though only 44 patients are currently hospitalised, hospitals have been instructed to be prepared, the health secretary said. “Among those 44 cases, only six are in ICU and fewer than 14 are on oxygen support,” he said. Besides Chennai and Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Coimbatore districts have been told to be on alert.

‘Vaccine helps despite risk of reinfection’
Quoting a non-peer reviewed study, the health secy said reinfection is possible with BA.4 and BA.5 variants but the vaccine creates better immunity. About 40 lakh people are yet to take their first dose, over 1 crore haven’t take their second

