STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Uthamapalayam gifts state one ‘green champion’

Last year, the Tamil Nadu Government announced that 100 Green Champion Awards would be given to individuals and organisations for their remarkable work in protecting the environment.

Published: 06th June 2022 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board District Environmental Engineer (I/c) G Ramaraj and Assistant Engineer Sugumar, and other officials, took part in the event | Express

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board District Environmental Engineer (I/c) G Ramaraj and Assistant Engineer Sugumar, and other officials, took part in the event | Express

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

THENI: World Environment Day became the most memorable day for this Uthamapalayam Environmental enthusiast as he received Tamil Nadu Government's Green Champion Award 2021 from District Collector KV Muralidharan. J Senthilkumar was awarded for his remarkable contribution to the plantation of saplings and palm seeds in the Theni District. He has also been creating awareness among the public on the usage of cloth bags and the removal of nails and placards hammered in the tree trunks. The awardees received a certificate, a cash prize of `1 lakh and a citation from the Collector. Similarly, Aadhi Sujangiri Women's College was also selected for the award from the district.

Last year, the Tamil Nadu Government announced that 100 Green Champion Awards would be given to individuals and organisations for their remarkable work in protecting the environment and green belt in the district. Following this, 78 individuals and 22 organisations have been selected in the State for the year 2021.

When contacted, J Senthilkumar expressed his gratitude for receiving this award and told TNIE that the award and recognition have provided him with an additional responsibility to do his work with full commitment. "I am the founder of 'Nansei', a voluntary organisation that is working for green cover in the district through various environmental activities. There are 300 volunteers working for this noble cause in the district. I dedicate this award to volunteers who rendered their services over the past five years. Kannan, one of my friends, took all the effort to apply for this award. All I did was sign the application. This award is definitely an encouragement for the volunteers working for environmental protection across the state,” he added.

He further said he is going to create a 'Miyawaki' forest in Hajee Karutha Rowther Howdia College with the cash award. The remaining amount will be used for planting saplings in the district, he said.

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board District Environmental Engineer (I/c) G Ramaraj and Assistant Engineer Sugumar, and other officials, took part in the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Environment Day Green Champion Award 2021 100 Green Champion Awards
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp