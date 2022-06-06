Uthamapalayam gifts state one ‘green champion’

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

THENI: World Environment Day became the most memorable day for this Uthamapalayam Environmental enthusiast as he received Tamil Nadu Government's Green Champion Award 2021 from District Collector KV Muralidharan. J Senthilkumar was awarded for his remarkable contribution to the plantation of saplings and palm seeds in the Theni District. He has also been creating awareness among the public on the usage of cloth bags and the removal of nails and placards hammered in the tree trunks. The awardees received a certificate, a cash prize of `1 lakh and a citation from the Collector. Similarly, Aadhi Sujangiri Women's College was also selected for the award from the district.



Last year, the Tamil Nadu Government announced that 100 Green Champion Awards would be given to individuals and organisations for their remarkable work in protecting the environment and green belt in the district. Following this, 78 individuals and 22 organisations have been selected in the State for the year 2021.



When contacted, J Senthilkumar expressed his gratitude for receiving this award and told TNIE that the award and recognition have provided him with an additional responsibility to do his work with full commitment. "I am the founder of 'Nansei', a voluntary organisation that is working for green cover in the district through various environmental activities. There are 300 volunteers working for this noble cause in the district. I dedicate this award to volunteers who rendered their services over the past five years. Kannan, one of my friends, took all the effort to apply for this award. All I did was sign the application. This award is definitely an encouragement for the volunteers working for environmental protection across the state,” he added.



He further said he is going to create a 'Miyawaki' forest in Hajee Karutha Rowther Howdia College with the cash award. The remaining amount will be used for planting saplings in the district, he said.



Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board District Environmental Engineer (I/c) G Ramaraj and Assistant Engineer Sugumar, and other officials, took part in the event.