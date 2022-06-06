Water projects to help Chennai city save 22tmcft to complete flood mitigation works

S Guruvanmikanathan By

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department is racing against time to augment water storage facilities and complete flood mitigation work in Chennai before the onset of monsoon to save nearly 22 tmcft of additional water. Chennai needs at least one tmcft of water every month for its drinking water needs and 22tmcft of water may be enough to meet the city’s two-year requirement.

A senior official told TNIE that nearly 32tmcft of surplus water was released from Poondi reservoir alone last year following heavy rain and only 15% to 20% of rainwater could be saved in the city due to lack of sufficient storage facilities. In 2020, 20 tmcft of water was discharged from the reservoir during northeast monsoon.

“To address these lacunae, we have prepared a detailed project report at the cost of Rs 1,297.49 crore to initiate 18 flood mitigation works in Chennai and its suburbs,” the official said. The State government has sanctioned Rs 434.22 crore so far and the WRD has initiated 16 projects, including widening of Adyar and Kosasthalai rivers. “We started Adyar widening work between Anagaputhur and Thiruneermalai at a cost of Rs 70 crore. Land acquisition for the project is already over and we expect to complete the project by October,” the official said.

Another WRD official said the department has identified areas in Pallikaranai, Madipakkam, Medavakkam, Ottiyampakkam, Madurapakkam, and Camp Road that were severely inundated during monsoon last year, and work to strengthen storm water drains in these areas will start by mid-July. Work on modernisation of link channel between Adambakkam and Veerangal Tanks in Alandur is in progress, the official said.

A feasibility study for intra-basin transfer of flood water and deepening of Thiruninravur, Sriperumbudur and Pillaipakkam lakes may be taken up soon, the official said. One of the proposals under consideration is to transfer surplus water from catchment areas near Oragadam in the Adyar Basin to Palar through Neenjal Maduvu and feed surrounding lakes, the official added.

