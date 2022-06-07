STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

All Tamil Nadu Class 9 students who wrote exam to be promoted

All Class 9 students who appeared for the annual exams this year will be promoted, the Tamil Nadu government announced on Monday.

Published: 07th June 2022 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

exam

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  All Class 9 students who appeared for the annual exams this year will be promoted, the Tamil Nadu government announced on Monday. For the rest, a school-level special exam will be held in July. Besides, all students from LKG to Class 8 will be promoted, as per a circular from the School Education department.

Sources from the department said a decision to this effect was taken due to the pandemic. “The academic year began late, and students didn’t have enough time to prepare for the exams,” said an official. All schools, including State-run institutions, have been told to fill up a form attached to the circular, and provide details of students. Last year too, all students were declared ‘pass’ due to the pandemic.

Parents, students, and educationists welcomed the move, saying children with no access to the internet or mobile phones suffered due to the learning gap this year too. “The academic year started very late, and classes were held online for at least four months due to the pandemic. Students with no internet connection were disadvantaged. It will take at least a year to bridge the learning gap,” said R Srivithya, parent of a Class 9 student at a private school in T Nagar.

Concurring, Krishnaveni Parthasarathy, a teacher, added, “The syllabus was downsized taking into account the practical difficulties of teachers and students. Also, students were not mentally ready to resume in-person classes, and took time to settle in as they returned after a gap of nearly one-and-a-half years.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Annual exam School Students
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp