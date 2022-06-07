Art forms should serve the welfare of people, says CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Addressing the 41st anniversary of the Muthamizh Peravai held here on Monday, Chief Minister MK Stalin said art forms should be for the welfare of the people.

Speaking after giving awards to various artistes for their achievements, he recalled the association between the Dravidian movement and the Tamizhisai (Tamil Music) movement and the protest that was staged by Dravidian icon Periyar before the All India Radio station demanding to broadcast more Tamil music through the station.

Speaking about the importance of arts, Stalin said, “The objective of art should be development of the people. Now, music has taken various dimensions such as folk, Carnatic, light music, cine music, etc. All art forms should be for the welfare of the people and the country. No art form should encourage superstition and they should have progressive thinking. They should not only be pleasing to the mind but also to be useful to mankind.”