STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Art forms should serve the welfare of people, says CM Stalin

Addressing the 41st anniversary of the Muthamizh Peravai held here on Monday, Chief Minister MK Stalin said art forms should be for the welfare of the people.

Published: 07th June 2022 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Addressing the 41st anniversary of the Muthamizh Peravai held here on Monday, Chief Minister MK Stalin said art forms should be for the welfare of the people.

Speaking after giving awards to various artistes for their achievements, he recalled the association between the Dravidian movement and the Tamizhisai (Tamil Music) movement and the protest that was staged by Dravidian icon Periyar before the All India Radio station demanding to broadcast more Tamil music through the station.

Speaking about the importance of arts, Stalin said, “The objective of art should be development of the people. Now,  music has taken various dimensions such as folk, Carnatic, light music, cine music, etc. All art forms should be for the welfare of the people and the country. No art form should encourage superstition and they should have progressive thinking. They should not only be pleasing to the mind but also to be useful to mankind.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp