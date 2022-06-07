STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leaders in Tamil Nadu call on cadre to counter BJP 

With the TNCC sensing challenges following the growth strategies of the BJP, the workshop is held to ensure cadre reach out to people with the party’s ideology.

Published: 07th June 2022 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 03:35 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  To explore opportunities to strengthen the party in the State and draw a roadmap to increase the winnability of the party, as well as to discuss implementation of decisions taken at the ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Udaipur recently, the State Congress unit on Monday kicked off a two-day workshop here on Monday.

With the TNCC sensing challenges following the growth strategies of the BJP, the workshop is held to ensure cadre reach out to people with the party’s ideology. Around 300 functionaries from the State and district levels and elected representatives took part on Monday.  

Speaking at the inauguration, State president of the party KS Alagiri said, “Since the party (Congress) has been part of the ruling alliance for the last several decades, we haven’t got the chance to raise the issues of people against the ruling party.

People will lend their ears to those who raise their issues in the public forum. Hence, the opposition parties are taking steps to gain popularity among the masses by raising issues.”  He added that party cadre and second-rung leaders should air their opinions on devising a model to strengthen the party and garner support. Other leaders urged cadre to hit the field to counter the propaganda of the saffron party.

