Cop arrested in Sathankulam case gets interim bail

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday granted interim bail to A Samadurai, one of the policemen arrested in the Sathankulam custodial death case. Samadurai, who was working as a head constable at Sathankulam police station in Thoothukudi, was arrested in connection with the alleged custodial death of trader P Jeyaraj and his son Beniks in June 2020.

He had been in jail since June 19, 2020. With the trial proceedings in the case underway, Samadurai approached the court seeking interim bail for three days -- from June 5 to 7 -- to attend his daughter’s puberty function. Since the CBI did not express any objections, Justice K Murali Shankar on Monday.