Crops drown, fields submerge following heavy rains in Kottarai, Adhanur

According to sources, residents have been urging the authorities to lay roads to reach their fields lying close to the Kottarai dam which is under construction.

Rainwater stagnating at fields in Kottarai village in Perambalur district following the rain on Sunday | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Led by the Tamil Nadu Lake and River Irrigation Farmers Association, farmers from Kottarai and Adhanur on Monday protested in front of the Collectorate, demanding the construction of pathways to reach their fields that have been waterlogged due to heavy rain on Sunday. Led by association president P Viswanathan, the protestors submitted a petition to Collector P Sri Venkata Priya. They alleged that water drowns crops during monsoon or heavy rain every year.

According to sources, residents have been urging the authorities to lay roads to reach their fields lying close to the Kottarai dam which is under construction. Around 815 acres has been acquired from both villages for the dam coming up at a cost of Rs 149.4 crore. On Sunday night, heavy rain lashed Kottarai and Adhanur, flooding the fields. The farmers said their fields have now turned inaccessible.

Speaking to TNIE, D Selvam, a resident of Kottarai, said, "Authorities have not laid proper paths for us to reach the fields. We have already told the authorities that the problem would surface repeatedly and we need a proper pathway. Sadly, no action has been taken until now. The district administration should inspect the fields and provide us compensation."

M Panjalai, another farmer, said, "I have two acres near the dam and I cultivate cotton and sugarcane. Last month, I ploughed it spending a sum of 5,000. However, the crops are now submerged. I am unable to reach my field to drain the water as the path is also flooded. If the authorities do not lay proper pathways, our livelihood will be paralysed. The government should also fulfil all promises made at the time of land acquisition, including job opportunities and plots for people like us ."

Collector Priya promised to take action.

