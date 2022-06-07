Embryo sale racket: Private hospitals in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh under lens

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Continuing their probe into an alleged embryo sale racket in Erode, health department officials on Monday conducted inquiries at a private hospital in Salem. Sources said the scope of probe is likely to be expanded and officials will soon visit private hospitals in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

A team led by A Viswanathan, Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services visited the hospital located near the new bus stand in Salem and collected documents related to embryo donations. It was a branch of a hospital group that functions out of Erode, sources said. They added that though the hospital had two branches, details of donors and patients receiving them are maintained as one.

Viswanathan said the minor girl was admitted in both the branches under different identities. “The girl’s mother and her accomplices forged documents to admit the girl in both branches. The hospital management said they received embryo donation based only on the donor’s documents. If malpractice is found, the hospitals will face action,” he said.

“So far, the health team conducted an inquiry in three private hospitals — two in Erode and one at Salem. We plan to visit hospitals in Hosur, Kerala and Tirupati mentioned by the survivor,” he added.

The minor was sexually assaulted and forced into selling her embryo for surrogacy by her mother and a man with whom she had a relationship. With the help of an agent, the two sold embryos in the last five years and she was forced to do it around eight times. Four people were arrested in connection to the case.