Museum of Possibilities in Chennai shows way for disabled

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated the Museum of Possibilities, which has several assistive and adaptive devices that would help persons with disabilities lead a normal life, at the Commissionerate For Welfare of the Differently Abled on the Lady Willington campus.

Built on a domain-specific model, with live, work and play as major domains, the museum showcases various adaptations and technologies that will help people with all kinds of disabilities to be independent. It was established by the State government at a cost of Rs one crore on about 2,500 sq feet area.

It features various devices from a tactile geometry set and drawing tool, Braille cube, alphabet plate, tactile wrist watch, tactile scrabble board with coins, talking bathroom scale, signature guide to adapted colour keyboard, appropriate paper-based technology (APT), standing crutches, easy ball mouse, pull-down cloth hanger, adjustable backrest and various other adapted kitchen utensils and bathroom utilities.

“This museum aims to help people with disabilities to participate in various day-to-day activities. Persons with disabilities (PwDs) visiting the museum could try new technologies and see if it works for them. Even newly-developed technology will also be housed in the museum,” said S Vedhavalli, project associate at Vidhya Sagar, an NGO which worked with the department to create the museum.

READ HERE | Chennai's Museum of Possibilities: An arena of accessibility for persons with disabilities

Apart from these, the museum also showcases products made by disabled persons that the visitors can buy and a sensory park. There is also a cafe run by six disabled persons. Interested PwDs can enrol themselves for a skill training programme in the cafe. Also, a dedicated space has been allotted in the museum to encourage and promote employment opportunities for the PwD.

Those who can’t come to the museum in person can also visit tnmop.in for a virtual tour.

“I choose to closely work with the department for differently abled and so did my father. He was the first one to start a separate department for differently abled,” said Stalin in his speech. On the occasion, he also gave away welfare aids worth Rs 9.5 crore to 7,219 beneficiaries under the choice-based system of providing assistive devices scheme. These include tricycles, wheel-chairs, motorised sewing machines, hearing implements and motorised vehicles.

(With PTI inputs)