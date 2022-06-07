Report govt about cases with monkeypox symptoms, private hospitals of Coimbatore told

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The health department has directed private hospitals in the Coimbatore district to report details of patients who are being treated for monkeypox symptoms. Monkeypox has been diagnosed in various parts of the world and, but no cases were reported in India so far.

Both the Union and state governments have instructed the health department personnel to monitor travellers from foreign nations at the international airports. Following this, screening has been intensified in the Coimbatore International airport as well, where a set of health department officials check the foreign travellers for symptoms. The officials have been screening international travellers for monkeypox symptoms in Coimbatore airport since the last week of May.

Deputy Director of the Health Services (DDHS) P Aruna said that a team of health department officials who were involved in COVID-19 prevention work at the Coimbatore International Airport is also monitoring the travellers for monkeypox symptoms now.

"Monkeypox is a kind of viral infection. Fever and skin rashes are some of the monkeypox symptoms. Private hospitals functioning across the district are asked to report if any patients come up with symptoms of monkey pox to the district public health department. So far, no one in Coimbatore is being treated for monkeypox symptoms. However, the situation is being closely monitored," she added.

Box:

Symptoms of Monkey Pox:

Fever, Headache, Rashes, Muscle aches, Backache, Swollen lymph nodes, Chills, Exhaustion