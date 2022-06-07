STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Report govt about cases with monkeypox symptoms, private hospitals of Coimbatore told

Both the Union and state governments have instructed the health department personnel to monitor travellers from foreign nations at the international airports.

Published: 07th June 2022 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 02:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The health department has directed private hospitals in the Coimbatore district to report details of patients who are being treated for monkeypox symptoms. Monkeypox has been diagnosed in various parts of the world and, but no cases were reported in India so far.

Both the Union and state governments have instructed the health department personnel to monitor travellers from foreign nations at the international airports. Following this, screening has been intensified in the Coimbatore International airport as well, where a set of health department officials check the foreign travellers for symptoms. The officials have been screening international travellers for monkeypox symptoms in Coimbatore airport since the last week of May.

Deputy Director of the Health Services (DDHS) P Aruna said that a team of health department officials who were involved in COVID-19 prevention work at the Coimbatore International Airport is also monitoring the travellers for monkeypox symptoms now.

"Monkeypox is a kind of viral infection. Fever and skin rashes are some of the monkeypox symptoms. Private hospitals functioning across the district are asked to report if any patients come up with symptoms of monkey pox to the district public health department. So far, no one in Coimbatore is being treated for monkeypox symptoms. However, the situation is being closely monitored," she added.

Box:
Symptoms of Monkey Pox:
Fever, Headache, Rashes, Muscle aches, Backache, Swollen lymph nodes, Chills, Exhaustion

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Health department Monkey pox Diagnosis
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp