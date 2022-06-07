STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu state will act as bridge between Dikshithars and devotees: Minister

The minister was visiting the temple at Chidambaram on Monday morning. Following a darshan at the Kanaga Sabhai, Sekar Babu had a discussion with the Dikshithars at Thousand Pillars Hall.

HR&CE department minister PK Sekar Babu visits Nataraja Temple in Chidambaram on Monday | Express

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

CUDDALORE:  The State government will act as a bridge between the Nataraja temple Dikshithars and devotees, and solve issues without affecting traditions, said Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department PK Sekar Babu. He added that steps will be taken to organise a Kumbhabhishekam for the Nataraja temple. 

The minister was visiting the temple at Chidambaram on Monday morning. Following a darshan at the Kanaga Sabhai, Sekar Babu had a discussion with the Dikshithars at Thousand Pillars Hall. After the meeting, he told the media, “The government aims for a smooth solution that makes everyone happy. Action will be taken as per the rules.” He further said, “Our regime is a joint rule of theists and atheists. This is the Dravidian model and the Dikshithars also helped us (the DMK) come to power. The government treats everyone equally.”

Following the minister’s visit, the Podhu (general) Dikshathars issued a statement that said, “Anti-Hindu and atheist groups have launched a hate campaign, spreading false propaganda against the Sri Sabhanayagar temple dikshitars.” 

In the statement, the Dikshithars’ secretary CSS Hemasabesa said, “Dikshitars manage the temple administration as per the century-old sattam (bylaws) framed by the denomination. This was recognised by the Division Bench of the Madras High Court.”

“If a problem arises in the administration, the Dikshitars Podhu Sabha takes action. Some Dikshitars who faced  such action joined hands with atheists,” said the statement. Owing to this, a wrong impression has been created about the dikshitar community, it added. 

The issues mentioned by the minister regarding devotees and suspended Dikshitars were matters exaggerated by propaganda, said the statement.  The secretary added the HR&CE department demanding a probe into the accounts of the temple was in violation of the orders of the SC and HC. “We filed our objections under Section 107 of the TN HR&CE Act, 1959,” it said adding the Dikshitars are not against HR&CE department.
 

