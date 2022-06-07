Three-layer protection given to tiger cub at Annamalai tiger reserve in Coimbatore

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day after it was released into a large enclosure, tiger cub ANM T56, or Anamalai Tiger 56, is adapting to its new environment at Manthirimattam near Valparai. MG Ganesan, deputy director of ATR, said the cub is active and roaming around in the enclosure.

“Earlier when it was put in a cage, the cub used to walk for around three hours in a day. Now that it is in a large enclosure, he is continuously walking around. He also entered the pond in the enclosure for a swim and is sleeping well. This clearly shows that the animal is healthy.”

The cub did not eat five kg of beef that was placed on Sunday indicating that it is in stress probably due to arrival in a new place. The official said the tiger can go hungry even up to a week. It, however, is quenching thirst, he added.

Sources said the 15-month-old cub is provided with three-layer protection from other wild animals like elephants. In the first layer, the 10,000 square feet enclosure is protected with an Elephant Proof Trench (EPT) followed by solar fence to prevent entry of wild elephants.

The enclosure is 20-feet high and is covered with a chain linked fence. The tiger could not climb, like a leopard, the fence and even if it does cannot climb out as another set-up encloses it and will keep the animal inside.