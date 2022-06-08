STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
460 families told to vacate unsafe TNHB buildings in Coimbatore's Singanallur

Around 960 apartment-type houses were built at TNHB Colony near Singanallur in 1984.

By Express News Service

Revenue officials recently issued eviction notices to beneficiaries of a housing unit in Singanallur directing them to vacate the houses before monsoon as they are in a dilapidated condition.

Around 960 apartment-type houses were built at TNHB Colony near Singanallur in 1984. The city Corporation, in 2018, declared 460 houses as unfit for living, but they are occupied, and the revenue department had served an eviction notice then. Despite this, the beneficiaries remain to live in the buildings, and hence a second notice has has been issued now.

An official in the South Revenue divisional office, which issued the notice, said, "It has been confirmed in the field verification that the houses are in a dangerous condition. Considering the beginning of the monsoon as well as the safety of the public, the occupants should vacate their houses within June 20. If they fail to do so, legal action will be initiated."

The department has also prepared a new housing plan on a 9.60-acre land for the beneficiaries, but that is yet to get State government approval, said an official.

"After several requisitions, the government planned to construct a new housing unit on 3.6 acres for all the 960 beneficiaries through the private partnership. Already the Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy inspected the place and assured to announce the new project as soon as possible. But no official announcement has been given so far," the department official said.

"The state government should announce the housing project earlier to avoid us facing inconvenience. If they delay the project, we have to move some other places or live here amid the danger," said a resident.

