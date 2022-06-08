Bidder flags irregularity in mango expo tender, Krishnagiri administration officials deny charge

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A 34-year-old man from Erode district alleged that he was abused by Krishnagiri east DMK in-charge T Senguttuvan and Krishnagiri town secretary SK Nawab on Friday and was prevented from filing his tender for allotment of shops in the upcoming mango exhibition in Krishnagiri. He also alleged that the district administration and officials supported the politicians and didn't take any action in the issue.

According to the complainant, M Rajesh Kumar (34) of Erode, he had gone to Krishnagiri Collectorate on Friday to participate in the tender process for the allotment of shops at the mango exhibition, which will begin on June 16 and will continue for 25 days. The deadline for submissions of tenders was 3 pm and according to him, he reached the place at 2:40 pm.

But when he went to submit his tender in the tender box, he was stopped and manhandled by DMK cadres, along with DMK town secretary SK Nawab and Krishnagiri east district in-charge T Senguttuvan. He also alleged that they threatened to kill him and told him that 'an outsider' shouldn't take part in the tender.



He said that he complained about this to district Collector Dr V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy at 5 pm that evening and was assured that the matter will be investigated. He went to meet District Revenue Officer S Rajeshwari, who allegedly told him to wait for meeting the collector. But he was unable to meet the collector that day and he went to meet the Collector again on Monday.



"I have been taking part in shop tender processes for food courts in exhibitions across the state for more than 10 years. I had attended the 2018 and 2019 tender process, but couldn't get a tender. The district administration should conduct a re-tender as I was not allowed to file the tender."

Collector Dr V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy denied the allegations and said Kumar could have informed him about the issue before the bids were opened. He said that Kumar was present when the bids were being opened, which was videographed, but he didn’t raise any complaints then. He further said a departmental enquiry will be initiated against the agricultural department official, who allegedly tried to compromise with Kumar.

Krishnagiri DMK east district in-charge T Senguttuvan was unavailable for any comments.